MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -205 at DETROIT +172 at MINNESOTA -126 Baltimore +108 at BOSTON…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -205 at DETROIT +172 at MINNESOTA -126 Baltimore +108 at BOSTON -230 Oakland +190 at CLEVELAND -166 Kansas City +140 Seattle -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -205 Colorado +172 Philadelphia -110 at MIAMI -106 at MILWAUKEE -126 Cincinnati +108 at ARIZONA -225 Pittsburgh +188 at SAN DIEGO -184 N.Y Mets +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -200 Chicago Cubs +168 St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas -184 at WASHINGTON +154 Atlanta -142 at TAMPA BAY +120 at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.