Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 7, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -205 at DETROIT +172
at MINNESOTA -126 Baltimore +108
at BOSTON -230 Oakland +190
at CLEVELAND -166 Kansas City +140
Seattle -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -205 Colorado +172
Philadelphia -110 at MIAMI -106
at MILWAUKEE -126 Cincinnati +108
at ARIZONA -225 Pittsburgh +188
at SAN DIEGO -184 N.Y Mets +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -200 Chicago Cubs +168
St. Louis OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
Texas -184 at WASHINGTON +154
Atlanta -142 at TAMPA BAY +120
at LA DODGERS OFF LA Angels OFF

