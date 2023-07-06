MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -148 at DETROIT +126 at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF at CLEVELAND…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -148 at DETROIT +126 at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF at CLEVELAND -190 Kansas City +160 Seattle -112 at HOUSTON -104 at MINNESOTA -154 Baltimore +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -124 at MIAMI +106 at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114 at SAN DIEGO -130 N.Y Mets +110 at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -120 at TAMPA BAY +102 Texas -155 at WASHINGTON +135 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Chicago Cubs +142 St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104 at LA DODGERS -172 LA Angels +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.