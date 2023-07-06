Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 6, 2023, 11:52 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -148 at DETROIT +126
at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at CLEVELAND -190 Kansas City +160
Seattle -112 at HOUSTON -104
at MINNESOTA -154 Baltimore +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -124 at MIAMI +106
at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114
at SAN DIEGO -130 N.Y Mets +110
at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
Texas -155 at WASHINGTON +135
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Chicago Cubs +142
St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
at LA DODGERS -172 LA Angels +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

