MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -148 at DETROIT +126 at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF at CLEVELAND…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-148
|at DETROIT
|+126
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Kansas City
|+160
|Seattle
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-154
|Baltimore
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at MIAMI
|+106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|N.Y Mets
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|Texas
|-155
|at WASHINGTON
|+135
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Chicago Cubs
|+142
|St. Louis
|-112
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-172
|LA Angels
|+146
