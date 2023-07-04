Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 4, 2023, 11:53 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -225 Oakland +188
Baltimore -126 at N.Y YANKEES +108
Texas -116 at BOSTON -102
at MINNESOTA -250 Kansas City +205
Toronto -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF St. Louis OFF
Cincinnati -130 at WASHINGTON +110
Chicago Cubs -148 at MILWAUKEE +126
N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102
at LA DODGERS -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -235 Colorado +194
at TAMPA BAY -136 Philadelphia +116
Atlanta -156 at CLEVELAND +132
at SAN DIEGO -172 LA Angels +144
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Seattle +136

