MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102 at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194 at DETROIT -174 Oakland +146 Toronto -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -125 at WASHINGTON +105 at MIAMI -164 St. Louis +138 N.Y Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104 at MILWAUKEE -118 Chicago Cubs +100 at LA DODGERS -210 Pittsburgh +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -188 Colorado +158 at TAMPA BAY -146 Philadelphia +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Seattle +114 LA Angels -116 at SAN DIEGO -102 Atlanta -120 at CLEVELAND +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.