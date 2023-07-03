Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 3, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194
at DETROIT -174 Oakland +146
Toronto -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -125 at WASHINGTON +105
at MIAMI -164 St. Louis +138
N.Y Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104
at MILWAUKEE -118 Chicago Cubs +100
at LA DODGERS -210 Pittsburgh +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -188 Colorado +158
at TAMPA BAY -146 Philadelphia +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Seattle +114
LA Angels -116 at SAN DIEGO -102
Atlanta -120 at CLEVELAND +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up