MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -118 Houston +100 Baltimore -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104 at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -118 at MILWAUKEE +100 Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116 at MIAMI -120 St. Louis +102 at LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -164 at CLEVELAND +138 at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Angels OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Seattle +115

