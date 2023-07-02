Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 2, 2023

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -118 Houston +100
Baltimore -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104
at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116
at MIAMI -120 St. Louis +102
at LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -164 at CLEVELAND +138
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Angels OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Seattle +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Sports
