Spain 5, Zambia 0

Zambia 0 0 — 0 Spain 2 3 — 5

First Half_1, Spain, Abilleira, (Hermoso Fuentes), 9th minute; 2, Spain, Hermoso Fuentes, (Putellas), 13th.

Second Half_3, Spain, Redondo Ferrer, (Navarro), 69th; 4, Spain, Hermoso Fuentes, 70th; 5, Spain, Redondo Ferrer, (Navarro), 85th.

Goalies_Zambia, Eunice Sakala, Letisha Lungu; Spain, Maria Rodriguez, Enith Salon Marcuello, Catalina Coll.

Yellow Cards_Lubandji, Zambia, 90th+1.

Referee_Hyeon Jeong Oh. Assistant Referees_Lee Seulgi, Mi-suk Park, Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari Bin Jahari. 4th Official_Ivana Martincic.

