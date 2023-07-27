South Africa 2, Argentina 2

South Africa 1 1 — 2 Argentina 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, South Africa, Motlhalo, (Kgatlana), 30th minute. Second…

South Africa 1 1 — 2 Argentina 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, South Africa, Motlhalo, (Kgatlana), 30th minute.

Second Half_2, South Africa, Kgatlana, (Seoposenwe), 66th; 3, Argentina, Braun, 74th; 4, Argentina, Nunez, (Rodriguez), 79th.

Goalies_South Africa, Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane; Argentina, Vanina Correa, Lara Esponda, Abigail Chaves.

Yellow Cards_Biyana, South Africa, 43rd; Mayorga, Argentina, 45th+1; Makhubela, South Africa, 56th.

Referee_Anna Marie Keighley. Assistant Referees_Sarah Jones, Maria Salamasina, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Iuliana Elena Demetrescu.

