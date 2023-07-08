Soler drives in 2 runs as Marlins end Phillies’ franchise-tying road winning streak at 13 games

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 Saturday…

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins beat Philadelphia 5-3 Saturday and ended the Phillies’ franchise-record tying 13-game road winning streak.

Rookie Dane Myers had two hits and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cooper singled twice for the Marlins.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper exited after he was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third. Harper favored the elbow as he received attention from the Phillies trainer. After a couple of minutes, Harper eventually went to first and later in the inning made an unsuccessful attempt to steal third. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative.

“It didn’t feel pretty good at the time, pretty sore,” Harper said. “I don’t think anybody likes getting hit. But I think it could have been worse.”

Bryson Stott took Harper’s spot in the lineup when his turn came again in the fifth.

Soler’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the fourth gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

Luis Arraez didn’t start, but added a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh that pushed Miami’s lead to 5-3 and raised his major league-leading batting average to .388.

“I just relaxed and didn’t try to think too much,” Arraez said. “I went out there and put the ball in play. They say it was a day off, but we come to the ball park every day. If we have a day off, I’d stay in my house.“

Garrett (5-2) was lifted after five innings. The 25-year-old left-hander allowed three runs, six hits and struck out three.

“I just had a good approach and battled,” Garrett said. “Just didn’t have my sharpest stuff. It’s good to get a win against a team like that. They’re really good and on a hot streak. Getting us through five was huge.”

Huascar Brazoban threw 1 2/3 perfect innings and Steven Okert was credited with a strikeout of Kyle Schwarber to end the seventh when home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson cited Schwarber for a time violation on a 3-2 pitch.

Tanner Scott followed Okert with a perfect eighth. A night after A.J. Puk squandered a two-run lead, manager Skip Schumaker entrusted his closer to pitch the ninth. Puk closed around Alec Bohm’s single for his 15th save.

“He wanted to get back out here,” Schumaker said. “It shows you how tough that kid is. … I would have liked to (have) won by a lot, but I also like him to be in the game to show what kind of confidence we have in him.”

For Puk, the outing also snapped a string of consecutive blown saves in the homestand. He allowed a two-run homer in the ninth against St. Louis Wednesday before the Marlins rallied with a walk-off win in the ninth.

“It shows (Schumaker) has confidence in me and trusts me,” Puk said. “I’ve had a couple bad outings in a row strung together. Just gotta keep persevering and just keep attacking.”

Christian Pache’s run scoring double and Schwarber’s RBI groundout in the second helped the Phillies erase a two-run deficit and tie it at 3.

“We battled and grinded,” Thomson said. “I felt like we were going to break out at some point. We just didn’t.”

Myers’ two-RBI single against Phillies starter Ranger Suárez capped a three-run first and gave Miami a 3-1 lead. Soler tied it with a solo blast, snapping an eight-game homerless stretch.

Philadelphia struck first on Trea Turner’s solo shot in the top half, a 368-foot homer to left field.

Suárez (2-4) gave up four runs and eight hits, walked four and struck out four over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (right elbow discomfort) showed continued healing from the results of a recent test he underwent, Thomson said.

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (right elbow) threw his first bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.

UP NEXT

RHP Aaron Nola (8-5, 4.30) will start the series finale for the Phillies on Sunday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (7-5, 3.32).

