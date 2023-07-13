Sheffield United makes 1st signing after Premier League return and Young joins Everton

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield United made its first signing since returning to the Premier League, bringing in Tunisia international Anis…

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield United made its first signing since returning to the Premier League, bringing in Tunisia international Anis Slimane from Danish club Brondby on Thursday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, said he was attracted by the culture of the club.

“I heard it is a hard-working club and that reminds me of myself,” he said. “I love to work hard, and I love to give everything — leave everything out on the pitch. At this club, nothing is given, everything is worked for.”

Sheffield United is preparing for life back in the Premier League after two seasons away.

Also Thursday, 38-year-old winger Ashley Young joined Everton on a one-year deal after his contract expired at Aston Villa.

Young will work under Everton manager Sean Dyche, who was his captain when first breaking through at Watford.

“The manager was important in me signing,” said Young, whose other former clubs include Manchester United and Inter Milan.

“I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.