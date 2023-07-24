Seeded American Bernarda Pera moves into 2nd round of Hamburg European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating…

Listen now to WTOP News

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) —

Third-seeded American Bernarda Pera moved into the second round of the Hamburg European Open after beating Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.

There were wins, too, for fellow seeded players Julia Grabher, Yulia Putintseva and Camila Osorio at the clay-court tournament.

German teenager Noma Noha Akugue defeated Laura Pigossi of Brazil 7-5, 6-4 on her WTA debut.

In the men’s competition, another 19-year-old, French player Luca Van Assche, defeated Alexandre Muller 7-6 (3), 6-4 on his Hamburg debut.

Laslo Djere defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (2), 6-3 for a second-round meeting with Guido Pella, who overcame Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.