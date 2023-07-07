Seattle visits New York after Stewart’s 43-point game

Seattle Storm (4-13, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (4-13, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 43 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty are 6-2 on their home court. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 87.8 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Storm have gone 2-4 away from home. Seattle is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 8.4.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 81-66 on July 2, with Stewart scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 92.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

