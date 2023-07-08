Seattle visits New York after Stewart’s 43-point game

Seattle Storm (4-13, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (4-13, 4-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (12-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Seattle Storm after Breanna Stewart scored 43 points in the New York Liberty’s 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty have gone 6-2 at home. New York scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Storm are 2-4 in road games. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 81-66 in the last matchup on July 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Ivana Dojkic is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 92.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

