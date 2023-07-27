Seattle visits Chicago following Copper’s 37-point performance

Seattle Storm (4-19, 4-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-14, 3-10 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (4-19, 4-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-14, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Seattle Storm after Kahleah Copper scored 37 points in the Chicago Sky’s 107-95 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky are 4-8 in home games. Chicago has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Storm have gone 2-8 away from home. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sky won 90-75 in the last matchup on July 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Sky. Copper is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jordan Horston is averaging eight points and 5.5 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Storm: 0-10, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

