Seattle visits Atlanta following Howard’s 32-point performance

Seattle Storm (4-15, 4-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (4-15, 4-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (10-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Seattle Storm after Rhyne Howard scored 32 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 88-77 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 3-5 in home games. Atlanta is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Storm are 2-6 on the road. Seattle has a 2-12 record against teams above .500.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 18.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 84.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Storm: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.