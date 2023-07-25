Seattle plays New York on 5-game road skid

Seattle Storm (4-18, 4-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (4-18, 4-7 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (16-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will attempt to stop its five-game road skid when the Storm face New York.

The Liberty are 8-3 on their home court. New York is 6-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Storm have gone 2-7 away from home. Seattle averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 80-76 in the last meeting on July 8. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points, and Sami Whitcomb led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 24.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Storm. Whitcomb is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 80.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Storm: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

