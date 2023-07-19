Seattle faces Las Vegas, aims to break 7-game slide

Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (19-2, 11-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-16, 4-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with Las Vegas as losers of seven straight games.

The Storm are 4-6 in Western Conference games. Seattle is sixth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 86.4 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Aces are 11-1 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 96-63 on June 16. Jackie Young scored 28 points to help lead the Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is averaging 25.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Storm. Ezi Magbegor is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 1-9, averaging 81.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Aces: Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.