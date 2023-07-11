Saint Louis City SC takes shutout streak into matchup with Los Angeles FC

Saint Louis City SC (12-7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-6-6, fourth in the Western Conference)…

Saint Louis City SC (12-7-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (9-6-6, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -188, Saint Louis +454, Draw +343; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC comes into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

LAFC is 8-6-5 in Western Conference games. Denis Bouanga paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 12. LAFC has scored 30 goals.

Saint Louis is 9-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis ranks fourth in the league with 107 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game. Saint Louis is also second in MLS play with 40 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has 12 goals and one assist for LAFC. Carlos Vela has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has eight goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Aaron Long (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured), Sergi Palencia (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured).

Saint Louis: Eduard Lowen (injured), Klauss (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.