Rothesay International Results

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Saturday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Tommy Paul (2), United States, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Championship

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Tommy Paul (2), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Championship

Madison Keys, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (13).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

