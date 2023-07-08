Rockies face the Giants leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (34-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-41, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Colorado Rockies (34-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Connor Seabold (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -188, Rockies +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco is 47-41 overall and 24-22 at home. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .405.

Colorado has a 14-31 record on the road and a 34-55 record overall. The Rockies have an 18-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 12 home runs while slugging .402. J.D. Davis is 9-for-38 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 14 home runs while slugging .476. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .197 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

