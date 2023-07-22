Live Radio
Home » Sports » Rising Chinese player Zheng…

Rising Chinese player Zheng to face Paolini in Palermo Open final aiming for 1st career title

The Associated Press

July 22, 2023, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Rising Chinese player Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Open final on Sunday aiming for the first title of her career.

The second-seeded Zheng beat Mayar Sherif 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 after the fifth-seeded Paolini backed up her win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (6), 6-0 on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club.

Paolini claimed her only WTA title at Portoroz, Slovenia, in 2021.

At No. 26, Zheng is China’s top player, while Paolini is No. 52. A year ago, Zheng was No. 47.

The 20-year-old Zheng is coached by Wim Fissette, who previously worked with Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up