Red Sox place Whitlock on IL; Paxton goes on paternity list

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed starter Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Whitlock left his most recent start on Saturday in Toronto after one inning because of what was announced as “right elbow tightness.”

Before Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park against Texas, manager Alex Cora said Whitlock had a “bone bruise.”

Cora said the club will re-assess Whitlock’s injury next week.

Whitlock, 27, is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.

In addition, left-hander James Paxton, who was the AL Pitcher of the Month in June, was placed on paternity leave.

The 34-year-old Paxton is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in nine starts this season.

To fill their spots on the roster, the team recalled left-hander Brandon Walter and right-hander Tayler Scott from Triple-A Worcester.

