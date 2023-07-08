Rays’ Yandy Diaz changes All-Star plans, will play in game before birth of his son

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in the All-Star Game on the same day as the birth of his son.

Diaz, the starting first baseman for the American League, initially planned to remain in Florida for the birth of his son Tuesday morning, then fly across country to Seattle to make the All-Star appearance later that night.

A hectic day was to conclude with another long flight back home after the game.

Well, the plan has changed.

“They’ve rescheduled the C-section until Wednesday so that I can be there for it,” Diaz said through a team interpreter before the Rays faced the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. “I’m going on a regular commercial flight. I’m actually going to leave (for Seattle) Monday night.”

Diaz, who entered Saturday night batting a team-leading .316 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs for the AL-best Rays, said he never gave serious thought to skipping the All-Star Game.

“Actually I’m playing it for my wife. My wife really wants me to play,” Diaz said. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t play it and I’d stay back with my son.”

He conceded it will be an unforgettable experience.

“I’m most happy that I’m going to be the star being a dad. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Diaz said. “It’s pretty cool that it’s happening at the same time.”

