Rays reinstate All-Stars McClanahan, Díaz for the opener of a series against the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bays activated a pair of All-Stars for Monday night’s series opener against Texas, getting left-hander Shane McClanahan and first baseman Yandy Díaz back for the matchup of division leaders.

McClanahan, a two-time All-Star, had been on the 15-day injured list since June 30 with mid-back tightness. He was set to start against the Rangers.

Díaz homered in the AL’s 3-2 loss to the NL last Tuesday, then went on the paternity list for the birth of his first child, a son. He missed a three-game series at Kansas City.

McClanahan entered leading the AL in wins (11) and ERA (2.53). Díaz went into Monday hitting .323 with an AL-best .408 on-base percentage.

Tampa Bay optioned infielder Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham and designated right-hander Yonny Chirinos for assignment.

