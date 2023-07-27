Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

|Vietnam
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Portugal
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portugal, Velosa Encarnacao, (Sousa Alves), 7th minute; 2, Portugal, Nazareth Sousa, (Velosa Encarnacao), 21st.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong; Portugal, Patricia Morais, Ines Pereira, Ana Rute Campos Costa.
Yellow Cards_Borges, Portugal, 86th.
Referee_Salima Mukansanga. Assistant Referees_Queency Victoire, Mary Wanjiru Njoroge, Adil Zourak. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.
___
