Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:28 AM

Vietnam 0 0 0
Portugal 2 0 2

First Half_1, Portugal, Velosa Encarnacao, (Sousa Alves), 7th minute; 2, Portugal, Nazareth Sousa, (Velosa Encarnacao), 21st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong; Portugal, Patricia Morais, Ines Pereira, Ana Rute Campos Costa.

Yellow Cards_Borges, Portugal, 86th.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga. Assistant Referees_Queency Victoire, Mary Wanjiru Njoroge, Adil Zourak. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.

