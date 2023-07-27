Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Vietnam 0 0 — 0 Portugal 2 0 — 2 First Half_1, Portugal, Velosa Encarnacao, (Sousa Alves), 7th minute; 2,…

Vietnam 0 0 — 0 Portugal 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Portugal, Velosa Encarnacao, (Sousa Alves), 7th minute; 2, Portugal, Nazareth Sousa, (Velosa Encarnacao), 21st.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vietnam, Thi Kim Thanh Tran, Dao Thị Kieu Oanh, Thi Hang Khong; Portugal, Patricia Morais, Ines Pereira, Ana Rute Campos Costa.

Yellow Cards_Borges, Portugal, 86th.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga. Assistant Referees_Queency Victoire, Mary Wanjiru Njoroge, Adil Zourak. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.

