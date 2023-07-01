Pirates take on the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (43-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (43-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (5-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-8, 4.06 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -144, Pirates +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh has gone 22-19 at home and 39-42 overall. The Pirates have a 25-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee is 43-39 overall and 21-21 in road games. The Brewers have hit 87 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski is fourth on the Pirates with 24 extra base hits (eight doubles and 16 home runs). Carlos Santana is 13-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Owen Miller is 10-for-32 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.