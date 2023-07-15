Pirates host the Giants on 3-game home skid

San Francisco Giants (50-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (50-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -153, Pirates +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a win against the San Francisco Giants.

Pittsburgh is 22-22 at home and 41-50 overall. The Pirates have a 19-37 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 24-19 in road games and 50-41 overall. The Giants are 27-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks second on the Pirates with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles and 19 home runs). Ji-Man Choi is 4-for-15 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 53 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .275 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

