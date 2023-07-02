Pirates and Brewers play with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (44-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (44-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (4-4, 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -111, Pirates -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 39-43 overall and 22-20 at home. The Pirates have a 25-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee is 22-21 in road games and 44-39 overall. The Brewers are 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 20 doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 15-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a .273 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. William Contreras is 10-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

