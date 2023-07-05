Phoenix visits New York following Stewart’s 20-point outing

Phoenix Mercury (3-12, 1-9 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (11-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (3-12, 1-9 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (11-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Phoenix Mercury after Breanna Stewart scored 20 points in the New York Liberty’s 81-66 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Liberty have gone 5-2 at home. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.8 rebounds.

The Mercury are 1-6 in road games. Phoenix is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 89-71 on June 18, with Stewart scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty.

Brittney Griner is averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mercury.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 90.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Mercury: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

