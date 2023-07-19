Phoenix hosts Chicago after Copper’s 22-point performance

Chicago Sky (8-12, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-15, 2-11 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (8-12, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-15, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Phoenix Mercury after Kahleah Copper scored 22 points in the Sky’s 84-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

The Mercury are 4-6 on their home court. Phoenix is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Sky are 4-5 on the road. Chicago ranks fifth in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sky won 75-69 in the last matchup on May 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diana Taurasi is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Mercury. Brittney Griner is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Courtney Williams is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Sky: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

