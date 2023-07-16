Phillies face the Padres with 2-1 series lead

San Diego Padres (44-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-42, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (44-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-42, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -154, Padres +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Philadelphia has a 24-17 record at home and a 50-42 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

San Diego has a 19-26 record on the road and a 44-49 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .189 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-34 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 22 doubles and 16 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.