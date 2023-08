Philippines 1, New Zealand 0

Philippines 1 0 — 1 New Zealand 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Philippines, Bolden, (Eggesvik), 24th minute. Second Half_None.…

Philippines 1 0 — 1 New Zealand 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Philippines, Bolden, (Eggesvik), 24th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Philippines, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Kaiya Jota, Kiara Fontanilla; New Zealand, Victoria Esson, Erin Nayler, Anna Leat.

Yellow Cards_Wilkinson, New Zealand, 42nd; Beard, Philippines, 49th.

Referee_Katia García. Assistant Referees_Karen Janett Diaz Medina, Enedina Caudillo Gomez, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Kim Yujeong.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.