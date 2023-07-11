PGA Tour, European tour unite again for events in Scotland and Kentucky

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN Site: Gullane, Scotland. Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 70. Prize…

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR

GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Gullane, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 7,237. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Rasmus Hojgaard won Made in Himmerland and Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic.

Notes: This is the first of two weeks when the PGA Tour and European tour co-sanction tournaments. The field comprises members of both tours. … The field features eight of the top 10 in the world. Jon Rahm at No. 2 is not playing, while Cameron Smith (No. 8) is with LIV Golf. … Xander Schauffele won last year coming off victories in the Travelers Championship and the J.P. McManus Pro-Am exhibition in Ireland. … This is the second straight year for the Scottish Open to be held at The Renaissance Club, which looks like a links course without being on true linksland. It is situated near Muirfield and Gullane. … One of the PGA Tour sponsor exemptions went to Charley Hoffman, who is on the tour’s policy board. He is No. 370 in the world ranking. … The leading three players not already eligible will earn spots in the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool. … The Scottish Open last year is where Tom Kim nearly won and began earning enough points toward PGA Tour membership. He went on to win twice on tour by the end of the year.

Next week: British Open and Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://www.pgatour.com/

___

PGA TOUR AND EUROPEAN TOUR

BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Course: Trace GC (Champions). Yardage: 7,328. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.8 million. Winner’s share: $684,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Trey Mullinax.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic and Rasmus Hojgaard won Made in Himmerland.

Notes: This is co-sanctioned by the European tour. As an opposite-field event, the winner does not get an exemption to the Masters. … The British Open last year awarded a spot to the leading player at the Barbasol Championship. Trey Mullinax won. There is no such spot available this year. … Among European tour members in the field are John Catlin and Marcus Helligkilde. … Jeff Overton, who played in the 2010 Ryder Cup, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Peter Kuest is playing on a sponsor exemption. He tied for fourth in the Rocket Mortgage as a Monday qualifier and then tied for 17th in the John Deere Classic to reach special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. … Among those in the field are former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and Kevin Streelman. … The tournament dates to 2015 and has always been an opposite-field event. Past champions include Seamus Power and Aaron Baddeley.

Next week: British Open and Barracuda Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA TOUR

DANA OPEN

Site: Sylvania, Ohio.

Course: Highland Meadows GC. Yardage: 6,555. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay), Saturday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Gaby Lopez.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ruoning Yin.

Last week: Allisen Corpuz won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notes: Allisen Corpuz plays for the first time since her victory in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Her first LPGA win moved her to No. 6 in the women’s world ranking and to No. 3 in the Solheim Cup standings. … Rose Zhang is in the field after her second straight top 10 in a major. She had received a sponsor exemption to the Dana Open when she turned pro, and before winning her first LPGA event as a pro at Liberty National. … Corpuz was the first American to win the U.S. Women’s Open since Brittany Lang in 2016 at CordeValle. … Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the women’s world ranking, leads the field after missing the cut by one shot last week at Pebble Beach. … The three major champions so far this year are all first-time LPGA Tour winners this season. Lilia Vu (Chevron Championship) and Ruoning Yin (KPMG Women’s PGA) won their first event before capturing a major. … Yin and Ayaka Furue moved past Jin Young Ko to lead the Race to CME Globe standings.

Next week: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

KAULIG COMPANIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,248. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $525,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last tournament: Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: This is the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. … The winner earns a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year. … Bernhard Langer makes his first start since winning the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin for his 46th career PGA Tour Champions victory. That broke the record held by Hale Irwin. … Firestone South previously held the World Series of Golf, which then became a World Golf Championships event that Tiger Woods won eight times. … Steve Stricker has either won or finished second in his last five tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions. He began the year with a tie for eighth and has not finished out of the top five since then. … Langer became the fourth multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year. The others are Stricker, David Toms and Stephen Ames. … The tournament previously was known as the Senior Players Championship. This is the fifth straight year for it to be held at Firestone.

Next tournament: Senior British Open on July 27-30.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

THE ASCENDANT

Site: Berthoud, Colorado.

Course: TPC Colorado. Yardage: 8,029. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Marty Dou.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last tournament: Paul Barjon won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next week: Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

LIV GOLF

Last week: Cameron Smith won LIV Golf-London.

Next tournament: LIV Golf-Greenbrier on Aug. 4-6.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, Pinehurst Resort and CC (No. 6), Pinehurst, N.C. Defending champions: Kim Moore (women), Simon Lee (men). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship, Great River GC, Milford, Conn. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Adamstal GC, Ramsau, Austria. Defending champion: Marc Hammer. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Team Series-London, Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England. Defending champion: Bronte Law. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Canada: Quebec Open, Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont, Quebec. Previous winner: Ryan Gerard. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.