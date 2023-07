PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announces he will return on July 17 after a…

Listen now to WTOP News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announces he will return on July 17 after a one-month absence due to medical situation.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.