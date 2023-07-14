Padres visit the Phillies to begin 4-game series

San Diego Padres (43-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-41, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday,…

San Diego Padres (43-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-41, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres to open a four-game series.

Philadelphia is 22-16 at home and 48-41 overall. The Phillies have a 15-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has gone 18-24 on the road and 43-47 overall. The Padres have a 21-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 57 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 9-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .288 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Manny Machado is 13-for-42 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

