Padres take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (48-52, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-1, 11.81 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, two strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 4.36 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -257, Pirates +212; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego has a 25-23 record at home and a 48-52 record overall. The Padres have gone 22-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 43-56 record overall and a 20-30 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 30-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .284 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 14-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBI for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 12-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

