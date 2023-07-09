Padres and Mets meet in series rubber match

New York Mets (42-47, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-47, fourth in the NL West) San…

New York Mets (42-47, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (42-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -127, Mets +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Diego has gone 24-23 in home games and 42-47 overall. The Padres have a 17-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 42-47 overall and 22-28 on the road. The Mets have a 25-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 20 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 15-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

