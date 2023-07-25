Live Radio
Norway 0, Switzerland 0

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 5:58 AM

Norway 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Norway, Aurora Mikalsen, Cecilie Haustaker Fiskerstrand, Guro Pettersen; Switzerland, Gaelle Thalmann, Livia Peng, Seraina Friedli.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart. Assistant Referees_Manuela Nicolosi, Elodie Coppola, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Anahi Fernandez.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

