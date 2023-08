NHRA Sonoma Nationals Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Final Finish Order Top Fuel 1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh Hart;…

Sunday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, Calif.

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Brittany Force; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Leah

Pruett; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Doug Kalitta; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Ron August.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd; 2. Chad Green; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. Paul Lee; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Blake Alexander; 10.

Jason Rupert; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. John Force; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Alexis DeJoria; 15. Tim Gibbons.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Freddie Camarena; 8. Steve Johnson; 9.

Jianna Evaristo; 10. Chris Bostick; 11. Hector Arana Jr; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Lance Bonham; 14. John Hall; 15. Chase Van Sant; 16. Ryan Oehler.

Final Results

Top Fuel

Justin Ashley, 3.778 seconds, 328.78 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.787 seconds, 327.90 mph.

Funny Car

J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 3.972, 322.81 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.039, 314.17.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.775, 198.12 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, Broke.

Super Stock

Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.976, 142.97 def. Trey Vetter, Chevy Camaro, 9.844, 134.38.

Stock Eliminator

Leo Glasbrenner, Chevy Camaro, 9.380, 141.77 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Parker Theobald, Dragster, 8.920, 165.54 def. Matt Woodard, Dragster, 8.920, 181.30.

Super Gas

Dennis Paz, Willys, 9.905, 132.87 def. Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 9.938, 151.04.

Super Street

Kenny Snow, Chevy Chevelle, 10.929, 136.26 def. Dennis Paz, Chevy El Camino, 10.945, 116.84.

Top Sportsman

Ted Kellner, Pontiac Firebird, 7.195, 190.16 def. Ken Ratzloff, Studebaker Champion, 6.900, 198.90.

Top Dragster

Don London, Dragster, 6.172, 220.37 def. Chris Thode, Dragster, 6.754, 200.44.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Justin Ashley, 3.707, 329.67 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.750, 328.38; Josh Hart, 3.779, 324.44 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.748, 330.39; Austin Prock, 3.724, 330.72

was unopposed; Antron Brown, 3.744, 330.23 def. Mike Salinas, 3.717, 335.65; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 331.94 def. Ron August, 3.878, 321.12; Shawn

Langdon, 3.755, 331.12 def. Leah Pruett, 3.746, 328.38; Brittany Force, 3.703, 334.57 def. Clay Millican, 3.786, 301.07.

Quarterfinals

Hart, 3.793, 330.47 def. Langdon, 4.697, 160.94; Torrence, Broke was unopposed; Brown, 4.034, 277.03 def. Force, 6.321, 132.10; Ashley, 3.740, 327.03

def. Prock, 3.761, 329.10.

Semifinals

Brown, 3.794, 329.83 def. Torrence, 3.810, 328.78; Ashley, 3.768, 329.10 def. Hart, 3.793, 327.43.

Final

Ashley, 3.778, 328.78 def. Brown, 3.787, 327.90.

Funny Car

First Round

Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.935, 322.81 was unopposed; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.991, 291.89 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, Foul – Red Light;

Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.966, 326.40 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 5.055, 177.58; Ron Capps, Supra, 4.602, 180.07 def. Tim Gibbons, Charger, Broke;

Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 317.87 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.038, 314.24; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.904, 331.53 def. John Force, Camaro,

4.845, 163.77; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.923, 328.78 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.607, 182.48; J.R. Todd, Supra, 3.958, 322.58 def. Blake Alexander,

Mustang, 3.980, 320.58.

Quarterfinals

Green, 3.963, 325.45 def. Lee, 4.068, 269.29; Todd, 3.985, 326.24 def. Tasca III, 4.110, 271.90; Capps, 4.018, 316.90 def. Hight, 4.577, 190.48; Hagan,

3.955, 324.98 def. Wilkerson, 4.014, 297.81.

Semifinals

Green, 3.991, 324.67 def. Capps, 4.013, 317.49; Todd, 3.965, 325.14 def. Hagan, 3.999, 323.12.

Final

Todd, 3.972, 322.81 def. Green, 4.039, 314.17.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Marc Ingwersen, 6.876, 195.59 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.961, 192.63; Angie Smith, 6.781, 200.62 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, Broke; Steve Johnson,

Suzuki, 6.785, 196.16 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.820, 196.56; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.868, 193.99 def. Chris Bostick, 6.916, 194.16; Freddie

Camarena, Suzuki, 6.913, 195.48 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.940, 199.91; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.03 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.853, 123.64; Matt

Smith, Suzuki, 6.795, 199.05 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.729, 199.11 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Centerline.

Quarterfinals

Krawiec, 6.762, 199.23 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Stoffer, 15.579, 43.01 def. Camarena, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 7.160, 194.46 def. Johnson,

12.626, 55.05; Herrera, 6.836, 196.10 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light.

Semifinals

Herrera, 6.793, 195.28 def. Stoffer, 6.926, 191.97; M. Smith, 6.819, 198.23 def. Krawiec, 6.860, 199.52.

Final

Herrera, 6.775, 198.12 def. M. Smith, Broke.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Justin Ashley, 935; 2. Steve Torrence, 903; 3. Brittany Force, 736; 4. Antron Brown, 721; 5. Leah Pruett, 718; 6. Austin Prock, 715; 7. Doug Kalitta,

672; 8. Mike Salinas, 654; 9. Josh Hart, 651; 10. Clay Millican, 604.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 912; 2. Ron Capps, 893; 3. Chad Green, 796; 4. Robert Hight, 758; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 755; 6. Tim Wilkerson, 707; 7. Bob Tasca III, 696;

8. J.R. Todd, 693; 9. John Force, 637; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 540.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 924; 2. Hector Arana Jr, 565; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 563; 4. Matt Smith, 549; 5. Angie Smith, 506; 6. Steve Johnson, 480; 7. Chase Van

Sant, 420; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 344; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 341; 10. Kelly Clontz, 294.

