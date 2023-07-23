Live Radio
Newcastle signs Barnes from Leicester and Danjuma joins Everton on loan

The Associated Press

July 23, 2023, 10:27 AM

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester on Sunday in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million).

Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season.

Also Sunday, Everton signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old Danjuma spent the second half of last season at Tottenham, which beat Everton to his signature to the move in January.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

