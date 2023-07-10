New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the…

NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Co-host New Zealand pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup, beating Vietnam 2-0 on Monday in its last warm-up game.

The win was timely, ending the Football Ferns’ 10-match winless streak.

Right back C.J. Bott scored from a corner in the 17th minute, firing home a shot from long range which was deflected by Vietnam defender Thi Thu Thao Tran.

Jacqui Hand scored just before halftime to give New Zealand a 2-0 lead, which endured throughout the second half. Indiah-Paige Riley delivered a cross from the right and Hand had a simple tap in at the left post.

New Zealand was more proactive in front of goal than it has been for some time under coach Jitka Klimkova, taking 19 shots to Vietnam’s one in the first half alone.

While it couldn’t add to its lead in the second half, New Zealand continued to test the Vietnam goalkeeper.

Both teams avoided any late injury concerns before the World Cup, being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, kicks off at Auckland’s Eden Park on July 20.

