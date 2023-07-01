New York visits Seattle after Loyd’s 41-point outing

New York Liberty (10-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-11, 4-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (10-4, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (4-11, 4-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts the New York Liberty after Jewell Loyd scored 41 points in the Seattle Storm’s 99-97 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm have gone 2-8 at home. Seattle has a 2-8 record against teams above .500.

The Liberty are 5-2 on the road. New York leads the WNBA with 23.8 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 8.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on May 31 the Liberty won 86-78 led by 25 points from Breanna Stewart, while Loyd scored 26 points for the Storm.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Storm.

Stewart is averaging 22.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 82.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 90.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

