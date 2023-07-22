New York hosts Indiana following Jones’ 27-point outing

Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (6-15, 4-8 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-5, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Indiana Fever after Jonquel Jones scored 27 points in the New York Liberty’s 96-87 victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Liberty have gone 9-3 against Eastern Conference teams. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.2% from deep. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The Fever have gone 4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 95-87 on July 12. Ionescu scored 34 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 81.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

