Netherlands 1, United States 1

Netherlands 1 0 — 1 United States 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Netherlands, Roord, (Pelova), 17th minute. Second Half_2,…

Netherlands 1 0 — 1 United States 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Netherlands, Roord, (Pelova), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, United States, Horan, (Lavelle), 62nd.

Goalies_Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar; United States, Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury.

Yellow Cards_Lavelle, United States, 51st.

Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita. Assistant Referees_Makoto Bozono, Naomi Teshirogi, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Kim Yujeong.

