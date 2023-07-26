Live Radio
Netherlands 1, United States 1

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 11:01 PM

Netherlands 1 0 1
United States 0 1 1

First Half_1, Netherlands, Roord, (Pelova), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, United States, Horan, (Lavelle), 62nd.

Goalies_Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar; United States, Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury.

Yellow Cards_Lavelle, United States, 51st.

Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita. Assistant Referees_Makoto Bozono, Naomi Teshirogi, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Kim Yujeong.

Sports
