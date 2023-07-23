Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

|Portugal
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Netherlands, Van der Gragt, (Spitse), 13th minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Portugal, Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais, Ana Rute Campos Costa; Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar.
Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 56th; Van de Donk, Netherlands, 78th; Gomes, Portugal, 84th.
Referee_Kateryna Monzul. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Paulina Baranowska, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.
A_11,991.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.