Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

The Associated Press

July 23, 2023, 5:29 AM

Portugal 0 0 0
Netherlands 1 0 1

First Half_1, Netherlands, Van der Gragt, (Spitse), 13th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Portugal, Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais, Ana Rute Campos Costa; Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar.

Yellow Cards_Silva, Portugal, 56th; Van de Donk, Netherlands, 78th; Gomes, Portugal, 84th.

Referee_Kateryna Monzul. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Paulina Baranowska, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Myriam Marcotte.

A_11,991.

