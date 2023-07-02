Naylor hits 2-run single in 10th as Guardians beat Cubs 8-6 after blowing 4-run lead in 9th

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians were rolling along with a comfortable lead and their All-Star closer in to finish…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians were rolling along with a comfortable lead and their All-Star closer in to finish off what looked like a rather easy win.

Things didn’t exactly go the way they planned. But they’ll take the victory, nonetheless.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Guardians regrouped to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Sunday after Emmanuel Clase blew a four-run lead in the ninth.

Aaron Civale pitched three-hit ball over six innings after the start of the game was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Andrés Giménez homered in the third and scored the go-ahead run in the 10th.

Giménez opened the inning as the automatic runner on second base and moved up on Amed Rosario’s single. A groundout by José Ramírez left runners on second and third before Naylor drove them in with a single up the middle against Adbert Alzolay (1-4) to put Cleveland back on top 8-6.

Sam Hentges (1-0) retired all three batters in the bottom half, sending the Cubs to their sixth loss in seven games.

“Nobody put their head down,” Giménez said through an interpreter. “We know that this is part of the game. … We know that we’re always going to bounce back. I felt the same energy, and we know that we’re capable of coming back in these types of games.”

WILD TURN

Cleveland had a 6-1 lead in the eighth before Christopher Morel hit a solo homer for Chicago off Trevor Stephan.

Clase walked Jared Young leading off the ninth and unraveled from there. Trey Mancini hit an RBI single. The Cubs then loaded the bases on back-to-back infield singles by Mike Tauchman and Nico Hoerner that Naylor was unable to turn into outs at first base. Morel drove in two with a single up the middle.

Cody Bellinger hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 6 before Seiya Suzuki grounded out to end the inning.

“I gave it my best effort,” Naylor said. “I tried to make the two plays. It didn’t work out. I feel bad that I kind of screwed Civale over and screwed Clase over. I just tried to make up for it on the offensive end.”

LATE START

A game originally set to begin at 1:20 p.m. got pushed back in the morning to 4:05. The teams then waited an additional 1 hour, 55 minutes, before the first pitch — all after Saturday’s game was delayed nearly three hours.

Giménez hit a two-run homer in the third, then doubled and scored in a three-run fifth against Chicago starter Jameson Taillon that made it 6-0.

Civale gave up one run. He plunked two batters and walked one while throwing 94 pitches.

Taillon allowed six runs — five earned — and seven hits in five innings. The right-hander had six strikeouts and no walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (sore shoulder) was held out of the starting lineup but entered late on defense. “He’s a hard guy to give a day off because he leads off against lefties and righties, and he plays left field really well,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s just a hard guy to replace. But then you kind of think, OK, if you get a little stubborn and don’t, you might lose him for a week, which doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Cubs: Suzuki played the field for the first time since Tuesday. The outfielder missed three games because of a stiff neck and was the DH on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Rookie RHP Gavin Williams (0-0, 2.84 ERA) makes his third start as Cleveland opens a three-game home series Monday night against Atlanta. All-Star RHP Bryce Elder (6-1, 2.44) looks to stay on a roll for the Braves.

Cubs: LHP Drew Smyly (7-5, 3.96) tries to bounce back from one of his worst starts this season as the Cubs open a four-game series Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Smyly lasted just 3 2/3 innings and matched season highs by allowing seven runs and nine hits in Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia. RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.95) pitches for the Brewers.

