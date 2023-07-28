Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor drove in three runs, rookie Tanner Bibee pitched into the seventh inning and the Cleveland…

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor drove in three runs, rookie Tanner Bibee pitched into the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Thursday night.

Manager Terry Francona tied Casey Stengel for 13th place on baseball’s career wins list with his 1,926th victory. And the Guardians handed the White Sox their sixth straight loss even though Jake Burger hit two homers.

“I think a lot of people had a great game today,” Bibee said. “I think it was good especially because we had had a little stretch with no off days so I think it’s good to get us started off the right way.”

Naylor drove in two with a double and scored in a three-run third against Dylan Cease (4-4) that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead. He also had a strange RBI double in the seventh when reliever Aaron Bummer deflected his soft comebacker with his bare hand. The ball trickled into center field, and Andrés Giménez scored on the play to make it 5-3.

Steven Kwan and Giménez each scored two runs, and the Guardians came away with the win even though they were 5 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

Bibee (7-2) gave up three runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched around two singles in the ninth, striking out Andrew Benintendi to end the game, for his 28th save in 35 chances.

Burger connected leading off the third and cut it to 4-3 with a two-run drive in the fifth — his 24th home run. It was the second career multi-homer game for Burger, who hit two in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 14.

“When I get my pitch in the zone, I’m gonna do some damage,” Burger said. “It’s gonna be foresight going into the last two months, just trying to get my pitch as much as I can and not chase as much. That’s kind of the key for most power guys. Get in the zone, get the pitch you can do something with.”

Cease lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits.

PLAYOFF CHASE

Lucas Giolito looks forward to chasing a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout after the White Sox traded the right-hander to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

“Being able to be his teammate, between him and Mike Trout, two of the best guys in the league, is very exciting,” Giolito said Thursday. “It’s going to be a very, very fun journey the next few months here.”

Fellow starter Lance Lynn, the subject of trade rumors, said there’s been “no communication” from the front office about potential deals.

The White Sox recalled left-hander Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Charlotte.

FRESH START

The Guardians were looking to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more time, so they traded shortstop Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for one-time All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday.

“We’re trying to balance winning certainly and figuring out who’s going to be our shortstop and not answering that would wouldn’t help us,” manager Terry Francona said.

The 30-year-old Syndergaard has a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts. He’s been on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger since early June and is expected to pitch against Houston on Monday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INF Tyler Freeman (shoulder) was held out of the lineup.

White Sox: Closer Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) hasn’t thrown in recent days, though manager Pedro Grifol said he hasn’t necessarily experienced a setback. “But the progression hasn’t been great, either,” he said.

UP NEXT

The four-game series continues, with Cleveland going with RHP Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.98 ERA) as the opener and RHP Touki Toussaint (0-3, 4.06) pitching for Chicago.

