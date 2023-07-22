NASCAR-Xfinity Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 92 laps, 41 points.

2. (8) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 92, 43.

3. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 92, 0.

4. (21) Riley Herbst, Ford, 92, 36.

5. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 92, 43.

6. (6) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 92, 43.

7. (7) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 92, 42.

8. (18) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 92, 29.

9. (22) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 92, 28.

10. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 92, 0.

11. (3) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 92, 32.

12. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 92, 25.

13. (26) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 92, 24.

14. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 92, 0.

15. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 92, 22.

16. (20) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 92, 21.

17. (30) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 92, 20.

18. (27) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 92, 19.

19. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 92, 18.

20. (16) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 92, 18.

21. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 92, 16.

22. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 92, 15.

23. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 92, 26.

24. (1) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 91, 33.

25. (24) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 91, 12.

26. (36) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 91, 11.

27. (38) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 91, 10.

28. (32) Alex Labbe, Ford, 91, 9.

29. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 91, 8.

30. (33) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 91, 0.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 90, 6.

32. (5) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 89, 21.

33. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 87, 10.

34. (4) Connor Mosack, Toyota, accident, 85, 5.

35. (19) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 84, 2.

36. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82, 1.

37. (15) Corey Heim, Toyota, suspension, 81, 0.

38. (29) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, transmission, 7, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 122.924 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 52 minutes, 16 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.657 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Berry 0-22; C.Custer 23-24; J.Berry 25-41; J.Allgaier 42-45; D.Suárez 46-50; J.Allgaier 51-54; J.Berry 55-60; C.Elliott 61-69; B.Jones 70-81; R.Herbst 82-84; J.Berry 85-90; A.Hill 91-92

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Berry, 4 times for 51 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 12 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 9 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 8 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 4; A.Hill, 4; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 751; 2. A.Hill, 738; 3. J.Allgaier, 696; 4. C.Custer, 666; 5. C.Smith, 587; 6. J.Berry, 577; 7. D.Hemric, 553; 8. S.Smith, 548; 9. S.Mayer, 545; 10. S.Creed, 516; 11. R.Herbst, 493; 12. P.Kligerman, 467; 13. J.Burton, 448; 14. B.Moffitt, 444; 15. B.Jones, 439; 16. K.Grala, 352.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

