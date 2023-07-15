NASCAR-Xfinity Ambetter Health 200 Results

Saturday At New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H. Lap length: 1.06 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) John H.…

Saturday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 206 laps, 52 points.

2. (1) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 206, 43.

3. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 206, 35.

4. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 206, 35.

5. (7) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 206, 42.

6. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 206, 46.

7. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 206, 30.

8. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 206, 35.

9. (12) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 206, 28.

10. (33) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 206, 27.

11. (5) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 206, 38.

12. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 206, 25.

13. (38) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 206, 24.

14. (28) Patrick Emerling, Ford, 206, 23.

15. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 206, 22.

16. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 206, 0.

17. (3) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 206, 26.

18. (10) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 206, 22.

19. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 206, 18.

20. (14) Riley Herbst, Ford, 206, 17.

21. (17) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 205, 24.

22. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 205, 23.

23. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 205, 14.

24. (24) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 204, 13.

25. (32) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 203, 12.

26. (25) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 203, 11.

27. (23) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 202, 10.

28. (35) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 201, 9.

29. (19) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, accident, 196, 12.

30. (31) Chris Hacker, Ford, 195, 0.

31. (13) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 190, 15.

32. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 5.

33. (37) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 70, 4.

34. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 3.

35. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, suspension, 60, 2.

36. (30) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, suspension, 48, 1.

37. (27) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, garage, 47, 0.

38. (36) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, brakes, 17, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 82.416 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 40 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 10 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-1; J.Allgaier 2-8; J.Nemechek 9-26; J.Allgaier 27-46; C.Smith 47-54; J.Nemechek 55-86; P.Retzlaff 87-88; S.Smith 89-106; J.Nemechek 107-150; C.Smith 151; J.Graf 152-158; A.Dillon 159-162; J.Graf 163; J.Nemechek 164-206

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Nemechek, 4 times for 137 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 27 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 18 laps; C.Smith, 3 times for 10 laps; J.Graf, 2 times for 8 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 4 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 4; A.Hill, 3; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 730; 2. A.Hill, 697; 3. J.Allgaier, 670; 4. C.Custer, 656; 5. C.Smith, 569; 6. J.Berry, 544; 7. D.Hemric, 510; 8. S.Smith, 505; 9. S.Mayer, 502; 10. S.Creed, 484; 11. R.Herbst, 457; 12. P.Kligerman, 439; 13. J.Burton, 423; 14. B.Moffitt, 415; 15. B.Jones, 397; 16. K.Grala, 340.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

