NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) John H. Nemechek,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 169 laps, 40 points.

2. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 169, 39.

3. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 169, 39.

4. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 169, 0.

5. (5) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 169, 32.

6. (12) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 169, 0.

7. (34) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 169, 30.

8. (17) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 169, 31.

9. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 169, 28.

10. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 169, 28.

11. (27) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 169, 26.

12. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 169, 40.

13. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 169, 24.

14. (31) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 169, 23.

15. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 169, 26.

16. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 169, 22.

17. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 169, 31.

18. (24) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 168, 19.

19. (4) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 168, 34.

20. (1) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 168, 28.

21. (28) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 167, 18.

22. (35) David Starr, Ford, 167, 15.

23. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 167, 14.

24. (32) Mason Massey, Ford, 167, 13.

25. (30) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 167, 12.

26. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 167, 11.

27. (25) Parker Chase, Toyota, 167, 10.

28. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 165, 9.

29. (36) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, transmission, 103, 0.

30. (26) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, electrical, 102, 0.

31. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 97, 6.

32. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 5.

33. (15) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, dvp, 91, 4.

34. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, dvp, 90, 3.

35. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 15.

36. (6) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 88, 11.

37. (23) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 87, 9.

38. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 62, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.03 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.245 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-4; J.Berry 5-24; C.Smith 25; J.Berry 26-39; R.Herbst 40-42; S.Creed 43-50; R.Sieg 51-55; S.Creed 56-61; R.Sieg 62-71; S.Creed 72-75; A.Hill 76; S.Creed 77-82; J.Graf 83-86; J.Haley 87-166; J.Nemechek 167-169

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Haley, 1 time for 80 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 34 laps; S.Creed, 4 times for 24 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 15 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 5 laps; J.Graf, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Nemechek, 3; A.Hill, 3; C.Custer, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Smith, 1; S.Smith, 1; J.Burton, 1; R.Truex, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 678; 2. A.Hill, 662; 3. C.Custer, 633; 4. J.Allgaier, 624; 5. C.Smith, 526; 6. J.Berry, 518; 7. S.Mayer, 480; 8. D.Hemric, 475; 9. S.Smith, 463; 10. S.Creed, 460; 11. R.Herbst, 440; 12. P.Kligerman, 434; 13. J.Burton, 393; 14. B.Moffitt, 387; 15. B.Jones, 359; 16. R.Sieg, 324.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

