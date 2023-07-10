NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart Results

Sunday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 185 laps, 46 points.

2. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 185, 35.

3. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 185, 40.

4. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 185, 39.

5. (22) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 185, 32.

6. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 185, 41.

7. (24) JJ Yeley, Ford, 185, 0.

8. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 185, 33.

9. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 185, 47.

10. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 185, 27.

11. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 185, 26.

12. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 185, 36.

13. (23) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 185, 24.

14. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 185, 23.

15. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 185, 30.

16. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 185, 21.

17. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 185, 27.

18. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 185, 20.

19. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 185, 18.

20. (35) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 185, 17.

21. (33) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 185, 16.

22. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 185, 15.

23. (34) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 185, 21.

24. (13) Ryan Preece, Ford, 185, 14.

25. (37) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 185, 17.

26. (36) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 185, 11.

27. (12) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 185, 12.

28. (5) Harrison Burton, Ford, 184, 9.

29. (16) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 184, 16.

30. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 181, 7.

31. (28) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 179, 6.

32. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 178, 0.

33. (31) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 174, 4.

34. (7) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 150, 3.

35. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, dvp, 124, 2.

36. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 111, 10.

37. (32) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, dvp, 92, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 120.741 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 24 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 7 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Almirola 0-39; J.Logano 40; A.Almirola 41-47; J.Logano 48-57; R.Blaney 58-62; B.McLeod 63; K.Larson 64-67; R.Blaney 68-81; B.Wallace 82-86; M.Truex 87-91; C.Buescher 92-130; A.Cindric 131-136; B.Keselowski 137; A.Cindric 138-141; B.Keselowski 142-145; R.Blaney 146; B.Keselowski 147-160; A.Allmendinger 161-166; W.Byron 167-186

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Almirola, 2 times for 46 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 39 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 20 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 19 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 11 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 10 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 5 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 4 laps; B.McLeod, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 4; K.Busch, 3; M.Truex, 2; K.Larson, 2; C.Bell, 1; R.Chastain, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; R.Blaney, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; S.Van Gisbergen, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 628; 2. M.Truex, 607; 3. K.Busch, 592; 4. C.Bell, 591; 5. R.Chastain, 575; 6. D.Hamlin, 561; 7. R.Blaney, 553; 8. K.Larson, 531; 9. K.Harvick, 530; 10. J.Logano, 518; 11. C.Buescher, 506; 12. B.Keselowski, 504; 13. T.Reddick, 475; 14. R.Stenhouse, 445; 15. D.Suárez, 407; 16. M.McDowell, 407.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

